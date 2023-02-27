Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 986.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Vertiv by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.