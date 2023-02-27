Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,691 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

VZ opened at $38.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Stories

