Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Trimmed by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,504,000 after buying an additional 6,885,519 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $468,973,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,043,153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.02 on Monday, hitting $200.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,175,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.98. The company has a market capitalization of $274.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

