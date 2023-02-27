Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Reduced by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.5% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded up $2.38 on Monday, hitting $201.86. 721,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,998. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $233.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

