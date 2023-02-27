Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $39.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $48.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

