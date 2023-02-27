Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Increased by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 618,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,458,000 after acquiring an additional 13,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 759.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 87,562 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VEU traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.49. The stock had a trading volume of 365,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,023,495. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.06.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

