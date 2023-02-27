Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Position Boosted by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,619,000 after purchasing an additional 285,881 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,892,000 after buying an additional 285,220 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,128,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VIG stock opened at $152.89 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $165.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.72.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.