USD Coin (USDC) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $42.64 billion and approximately $2.57 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002109 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00420965 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,704.03 or 0.28454483 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 42,637,896,035 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.