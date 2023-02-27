US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stake Lowered by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,333,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,359 shares during the quarter. US Foods accounts for 1.0% of CI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $193,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in US Foods by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in US Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in US Foods by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 19.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 5.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of US Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of US Foods to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $37.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07.

In other US Foods news, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $226,153.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,440.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 2,590 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $98,445.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,492.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sunil Gupta sold 5,756 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $226,153.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,802 shares in the company, valued at $699,440.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,676,317 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

