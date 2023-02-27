Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.50-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.044-$14.314 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.98 billion.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.04. 604,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,141. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $158.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

UHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 92.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 904 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.