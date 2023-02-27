Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Health Services updated its FY23 guidance to $9.50-$10.50 EPS.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 0.6 %

UHS traded down $0.88 on Monday, hitting $146.04. The company had a trading volume of 603,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,163. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.23%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 92.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 904 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

