UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,511 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.3% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $34,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,813,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,585,693,000 after purchasing an additional 998,214 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,929,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,335 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,674,701,000 after acquiring an additional 367,153 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,963,772 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,576,829,000 after acquiring an additional 143,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,305,094 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,724,855,000 after acquiring an additional 57,007 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,705. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH stock opened at $486.43 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a market cap of $454.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $498.03 and a 200-day moving average of $517.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.39.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

