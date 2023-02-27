United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $29.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

X has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

United States Steel Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of X stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $39.25.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United States Steel will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in United States Steel in the second quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

