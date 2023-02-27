United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $29.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:XGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.29.

X has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

United States Steel Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of X stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.29. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $39.25.

United States Steel (NYSE:XGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United States Steel will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth E. Jaycox sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,637 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in United States Steel in the second quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for United States Steel (NYSE:X)

