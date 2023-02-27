United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Holdings Lessened by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 737 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total transaction of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Rentals Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.46.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $7.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $458.27. The company had a trading volume of 170,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,073. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $470.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Featured Articles

