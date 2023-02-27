United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.7 %

UPS stock traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $183.18. The stock had a trading volume of 476,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,152. The firm has a market cap of $158.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $223.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

