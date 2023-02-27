United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 334.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.18. 476,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,660,152. The firm has a market cap of $158.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.20.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

