United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 557 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 366,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $33,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.0% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,356,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,303,120,000 after purchasing an additional 247,381 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,191,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,176,000 after buying an additional 316,982 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,588,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $519,231,000 after buying an additional 329,515 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,208,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,851,000 after acquiring an additional 277,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,791,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $253,574,000 after acquiring an additional 122,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $93.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.85. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.14 and a 1 year high of $140.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -44.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

