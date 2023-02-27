United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 5,215 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $40,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in CME Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 108.4% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $187.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.03 and its 200 day moving average is $180.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $251.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

