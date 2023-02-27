United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 45,432 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,271 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 45,432 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $26,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 66.6% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $232.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.42. The company has a market capitalization of $579.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.83, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.79.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

