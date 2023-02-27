United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 2,438 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Dollar General worth $35,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at about $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $214.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.57.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

