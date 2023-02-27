United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Raises Position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF worth $21,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,692,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 142,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,147,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,355,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 20,845 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

FNDC stock opened at $32.45 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $36.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.76.

