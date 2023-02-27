United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $31.78 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.15% of Tractor Supply worth $31,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.19.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $230.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

