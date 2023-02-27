United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $21.01 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 956,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,663 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 4.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 281,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,430.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 70,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 757.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,035,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 914,399 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJM opened at $22.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $23.31.

