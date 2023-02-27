United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $23,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE FIS opened at $64.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.33 and its 200 day moving average is $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $106.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently -6.66%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

