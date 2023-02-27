Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Down 2.7%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) fell 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.57. 211,098 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,400,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Ultrapar Participações Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 194.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,266,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 1,495,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 1,012,518 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,307,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 948,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 710,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 445,303 shares during the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

