Ultra (UOS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.27 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001067 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $75.38 million and approximately $3.27 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,249.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.16 or 0.00577050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00177888 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00044451 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00057065 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000787 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003558 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.23743142 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $1,249,774.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.