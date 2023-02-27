UBS Group Increases Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $135.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Etsy from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Etsy from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.88.

Etsy Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $124.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.12 and its 200 day moving average is $117.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Etsy has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $163.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.12 million. Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,044,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,044,078.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $443,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Etsy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 320.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Etsy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 7.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

