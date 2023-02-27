UBS Group Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €24.00 Price Target

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) received a €24.00 ($25.53) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.26) price objective on JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.60 ($16.60) price objective on JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.90 ($23.30) price objective on JCDecaux in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux Stock Performance

JCDecaux stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €21.30 ($22.66). 101,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($28.74) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($39.26). The business has a fifty day moving average of €20.06 and a 200 day moving average of €16.46.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.