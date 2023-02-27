UBS Group Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €33.30 Price Target

UBS Group set a €33.30 ($35.43) price target on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.17) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($34.26) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays set a €32.50 ($34.57) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.17) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($36.17) target price on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Stock Down 1.0 %

CS opened at €28.41 ($30.22) on Thursday. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($23.54) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($29.46). The company has a fifty day moving average of €27.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.97.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.