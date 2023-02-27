U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.64. 4,141,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,394,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $57.92.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

