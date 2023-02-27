TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading Down 4.5%

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.91 and last traded at $75.06. Approximately 508,293 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 421,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day moving average of $55.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $31.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 36.39% and a negative net margin of 38.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 224.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $635,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $481,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,785 shares in the company, valued at $26,860,869.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,202,110. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,198,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,771,000 after buying an additional 304,600 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,198,000 after buying an additional 197,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,644,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,650,000 after buying an additional 208,377 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,187,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,311,000 after buying an additional 415,733 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,977,000 after buying an additional 104,808 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

See Also

