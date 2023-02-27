Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 5,470 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 219% compared to the typical volume of 1,715 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Golar LNG Price Performance

GLNG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.71. 449,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,708. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $30.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Golar LNG Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

Featured Stories

