Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

Shares of MODG opened at $23.41 on Thursday. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $851.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CFO Brian P. Lynch acquired 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.64 per share, with a total value of $216,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 56,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,096.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.64 per share, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,096.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer L. Thomas sold 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $150,005.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

