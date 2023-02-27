Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Capital Growth Management LP

Capital Growth Management LP lifted its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Toll Brothers accounts for approximately 1.8% of Capital Growth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $13,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $59.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,945,401.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,765 shares of company stock worth $4,682,351 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

Featured Stories

