Theta Fuel Price Hits $0.0613 on Top Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $370.72 million and approximately $16.27 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0613 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00077638 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00054608 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009981 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001088 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00026299 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001812 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003685 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001892 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,045,454,701 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
