The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 14.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total transaction of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,189,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,397 shares of company stock valued at $36,768,465. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $185.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.63 and its 200 day moving average is $177.95. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

