The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,546,200 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 754,071 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 5.7% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 0.75% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $837,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,534,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,263,283,000 after acquiring an additional 245,841 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,191,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,926,000 after purchasing an additional 97,866 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,288,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,624,000 after purchasing an additional 760,101 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,007,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $675,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,464 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,769,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,507,000 after purchasing an additional 81,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $66.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,678. The company has a market capitalization of $121.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $57.27 and a 52-week high of $82.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.69 billion during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.48%. Analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.7081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 38.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

