The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Position Boosted by BlueSpruce Investments LP

BlueSpruce Investments LP increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,350,080 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 474,676 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 6.8% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. BlueSpruce Investments LP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $332,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $19,219,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 93,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,827,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 297,822 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $16,633,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,389,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,529,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.60%.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.