The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Lifted by Bowman & Co S.C.

Bowman & Co S.C. raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,175 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE TJX traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.96. 1,305,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,524,850. The firm has a market cap of $88.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on TJX. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.94.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.