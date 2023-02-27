The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Decreased by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,089 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,602 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of Chilton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 270,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,883 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 162.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 25,158 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $77.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

