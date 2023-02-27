The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,764 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $24,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,917,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,489,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,841 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,348,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,664 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 57.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,755,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,658 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $65,112,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $64.56 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

