The Mosaic Company (MOS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Mosaic has increased its dividend by an average of 48.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Mosaic has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mosaic to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $51.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $40.29 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mosaic will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 3,186.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 57.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

