The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461,336 shares during the quarter. Kroger comprises 0.8% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Kroger worth $81,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in Kroger by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Kroger by 279.2% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,188,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kroger by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $253,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total value of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kroger Stock Up 0.6 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,258,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

