The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €30.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.26) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.72) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on shares of freenet in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

freenet Stock Performance

FNTN stock opened at €23.64 ($25.15) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €21.99 and a 200-day moving average of €21.23. freenet has a 12 month low of €3.22 ($3.43) and a 12 month high of €32.92 ($35.02).

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

