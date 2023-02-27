TETRA Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,583 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 352% compared to the typical daily volume of 571 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TETRA Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,734,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after acquiring an additional 500,427 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,052,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 183,791 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in TETRA Technologies by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,388,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after buying an additional 1,423,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TETRA Technologies by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,300,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,850,000 after buying an additional 372,845 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 283.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,646,000 after buying an additional 2,302,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

NYSE:TTI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.98. 405,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,557. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average of $3.88.

(Get Rating)

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.