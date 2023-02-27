Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 777,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Teradyne worth $58,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Teradyne by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,053 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teradyne Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.52.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.91. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $127.29.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.43%.

Teradyne Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.