Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOOGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered Steven Madden from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.57.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $35.70 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.82.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,921,000 after buying an additional 98,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648,822 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,204,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,326,000 after acquiring an additional 320,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,417,000 after acquiring an additional 80,513 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,455,000 after acquiring an additional 84,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

