Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lowered Steven Madden from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.57.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $35.70 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.82.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 30.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $328,921,000 after buying an additional 98,155 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648,822 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,204,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,326,000 after acquiring an additional 320,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $101,417,000 after acquiring an additional 80,513 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,455,000 after acquiring an additional 84,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

