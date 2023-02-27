Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

KSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a sell rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.21. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Kohl’s by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.