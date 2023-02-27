Tellor Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.58 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for about $17.89 or 0.00076478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $42.38 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002255 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.48 or 0.00420862 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,656.28 or 0.28447504 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000141 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor launched on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,368,242 tokens. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.
Buying and Selling Tellor
