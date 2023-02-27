TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $917.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.90 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.
TEGNA Stock Down 19.2 %
Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.65. 15,102,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,410. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.63.
TEGNA Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 15.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TEGNA
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th.
TEGNA Company Profile
TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TEGNA (TGNA)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.