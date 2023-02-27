TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $917.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.90 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

TEGNA Stock Down 19.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TGNA traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.65. 15,102,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,410. TEGNA has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.63.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 87.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in TEGNA by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TEGNA by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in TEGNA by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in TEGNA by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

